Victoria Beckham celebrates 'dream come true' at Paris fashion store

Published
2024/03/22 10:15 (GMT)

Victoria Beckham has celebrated a "dream come true" after launching her fashion line at a famous Paris department store.

The Spice Girls star is thrilled her self-titled clothing brand is now stocked in a corner of the notable Galeries Lafayette flagship shop in the French capital and Victoria marked the occasion this week with a dinner for friends and colleagues in the store.

She told WWD of the achievement: "To have this space in France, it's such a dream come true for me ... Because of the success of Dover Street [store in London], we see such a huge potential internationally. So, yes, Paris, but also America for us as well. It's about finding the right space. I think that's very hard to find here in Paris."

Victoria went on to insist she has a special relationship with the city, where her footballer husband David previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, calling it her "second home".

She added: "We have friends here. We love the energy here, everything about it, so even before I had a fashion brand, we would spend regular weekends here. The children love it too ...

"I feel so welcome here in Paris and have done ever since I started showing here so for me, it's my second home".

Victoria previously opened up about her design ideas for the brand, telling InStyle: "Ultimately, I like to challenge myself, design-wise.

"[The inspiration] varies each season. It might be a movie, a piece of art, or an exhibition. It might just be as simple as a silhouette, something that I feel feels fresh, something that I desire."

© BANG Media International

victoriabeckham

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended