Victoria Beckham has celebrated a "dream come true" after launching her fashion line at a famous Paris department store.

The Spice Girls star is thrilled her self-titled clothing brand is now stocked in a corner of the notable Galeries Lafayette flagship shop in the French capital and Victoria marked the occasion this week with a dinner for friends and colleagues in the store.

She told WWD of the achievement: "To have this space in France, it's such a dream come true for me ... Because of the success of Dover Street [store in London], we see such a huge potential internationally. So, yes, Paris, but also America for us as well. It's about finding the right space. I think that's very hard to find here in Paris."

Victoria went on to insist she has a special relationship with the city, where her footballer husband David previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, calling it her "second home".

She added: "We have friends here. We love the energy here, everything about it, so even before I had a fashion brand, we would spend regular weekends here. The children love it too ...

"I feel so welcome here in Paris and have done ever since I started showing here so for me, it's my second home".

Victoria previously opened up about her design ideas for the brand, telling InStyle: "Ultimately, I like to challenge myself, design-wise.

"[The inspiration] varies each season. It might be a movie, a piece of art, or an exhibition. It might just be as simple as a silhouette, something that I feel feels fresh, something that I desire."