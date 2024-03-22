The 'League of Legends' MMO is being completely "reset" with regards to its direction.

Plans for the game set in the Runeterra universe were first announced by Riot Games back in 2020, however, it's faced major setbacks, meaning it will be "going dark" for a while as they work through the challenges to make a game that's unlike anything else.

Marc Merill, president of Riot Games and co-founder of League of Legends, announced on X: "Hey all - We know many of you are hungry for news about the @riotgames #MMO project, and we really appreciate your patience and the incredible support you've shown us so far. I’m writing to update you today on where we’re at. And before anyone panics: yes, we are still working on the game. #Leagueoflegends.

"After a lot of reflection and discussion, we've decided to reset the direction of the project some time ago. This decision wasn't easy, but it was necessary. The initial vision just wasn’t different enough from what you can play today.

"We don’t believe you all want an MMO that you’ve played before with a Runeterra coat of paint; to truly do justice to the potential of Runeterra and to meet the incredibly high expectations of players around the world, we need to do something that truly feels like a significant evolution of the genre.

"This is a huge challenge, but one that our team of deeply passionate MMO players and game development veterans is incredibly motivated to pursue."

The team have recruited Fabrice “Faburisu” Condominas, who worked as a Lead Producer with EA, as the new Executive Producer of the title.

Merill continued: "With this new direction, I'm excited to introduce @Faburisu as the new Executive Producer of the MMO. Fabrice's experience as a player and passion for creating immersive worlds is extraordinary. Having led big projects at Riot, BioWare, and EA, he brings a fresh perspective and a shared commitment to excellence that will guide our team as they continue on this difficult journey."

The role was previously held by Vijay Thakkar, who is now technical director.