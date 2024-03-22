Larian Studios have confirmed there is no plans for a 'Baldur's Gate 4' or an expansion to 'Baldur's Gate 3'.

Despite its success, the developer wants to press on with other new projects and has told fans not to expect any more instalments of the hit series based on the tabletop fantasy role-playing game 'Dungeons and Dragons'.

Speaking at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke said: “Baldur’s Gate will always have a warm spot in our heart.

“We’ll forever be proud of it but we’re not going to continue in it. We’re not going to make new expansions which everybody is expecting. We’re not going to make Baldur’s Gate 4 which everybody is expecting us to do. We’re going to move on.

“We’re going to move away from D+D and we’re going to start making a new thing."

The acclaimed game shifted 10 million copies and won a tonne of prizes at The Game Awards.

Vincke insists they've "failed" every time they've tried to continue a franchise so they want to leave it on a high.

He added: “We are a company of big ideas.

“We are not a company that’s made to create DLCs or expansions. We tried that actually, a few times – it failed every single time. It’s not our thing. Life is too short. Our ambitions are very large.”