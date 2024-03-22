Gisele Bundchen almost died while shooting a fashion campaign in Iceland.

The 43-year-old supermodel has revealed she was perched on top of a fake iceberg wearing nothing but a thin strappy dress to take pictures for Lavin's Oxygene fragrance commercials when she came close to tumbling into the freezing cold sea.

She made the revelation during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' as part of a game in which the host had to guess whether her near-death experience story was true. Gisele explained: "It was for this fragrance called Oxygene. You got to Google it. You can see it actually. It's on the internet. It's called Oxygene was the name of the fragrance.

"So the whole thing I was supposed to be in this slip dress while everyone was like in a boat - like, all the crew was in a boat with like huge puffer jackets and life vests ... "

She added: "[I] would have been dead in seconds [if I had fallen into the sea]."

Gisele previously opened up about the shoot in her memoir 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful life', writing: "One time on a job in Iceland, I was told to stand on a floating fake iceberg in the middle of a glacier, wearing only a string dress.

"I was freezing, and afraid I might slip and fall into the frigid water, and yet I just smiled, doing my best not to show how panicked I felt.

"I told myself that it didn’t matter if I was shivering or if my lips were turning blue. I was going to do the job well."

Elsewhere during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Gisele opened up about her decision to write a cook book called 'Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul' - revealing she wanted to help other mums come up with ways to get their kids to eat healthy meals.

She explained: "You know, I love food. Yes, I really enjoy food. And I had all the playdates were always at my house. So, all the kids, you know, the moms would come back and be like: 'How did you get my kid to eat vegetable?'

"I'm like: 'It's so easy, just, like, roast them'. She's like: 'How do you do that?' I start sharing recipes with moms and, you know, I have five sisters, so we always share recipes as well.

"And then one time my sister said, like: 'Why don't you just make a book?' And then I'm like: 'Oh, yeah'. And I love to share. I'm a cancer, so I'm a big sharer.

"Anything that's good for me, that feels good, I want everyone to know and everyone to have it.

"So that's kind of like my way of sharing nutritious, delicious, simple stuff, because I'm not a chef. I just want to eat good stuff."

Gisele - who has two kids with her ex Tom Brady - added: "I think a lot of stuff that happens with moms, they get overwhelmed because they get home, and it's like: 'I'm starving, my kids are screaming' you know?

"You're just like: 'I want peace, please stop' ... So the thing is, if you have meal planning, it's amazing. My mom had six kids. She was a cashier in the bank. And she fed all of us, like, great food all the time because she prepped."