Pete Davidson has pulled the plug on 'Bupkis'.

The 30-year-old comedian starred in the comedy series as a version of himself and though Peacock had renewed the show - which premiered in May 2023 and ran for eight episodes - for a second season, he has announced it won't be going ahead because he is looking ahead to the "next chapter" in his life.

He said in a statement: "I've always seen 'Bupkis' as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family.

"After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.

"Of all the work I've ever done, 'Bupkis' is by far what I'm most proud of.

"I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt.

"I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work.

"Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."

The half-hour comedy series also starred Edie Falco and Joe Pesci and followed the fictionalised version of Pete “as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships.”

And when the show was renewed, producers heaped praise on the "emotionally candid" series.

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television said in a statement at the time: “Pete, Lorne and the entire ‘Bupkis’ team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in Season 1; from family weddings to drug-fuelled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad and the real that comes with stardom."