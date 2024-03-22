The recent spate of tech outages wreaking havoc across high-profile retail outlets has come under the scrutiny of the payments watchdog, raising concerns about the resilience of payment systems.

Greggs joined a string of major firms grappling with IT issues, following in the footsteps of McDonald's, Tesco, and Sainsbury's.

The Payments Systems Regulator has stepped in, announcing it's delving into the matter.

In a statement, the PSR said: "The PSR is aware of the recent payment issues and is assessing their nature to determine whether any further action is needed."

As the UK's economic regulator for payment systems, the PSR is mandated to ensure the smooth functioning of these systems for all stakeholders.

Should it detect vulnerabilities in payment infrastructure, it has the authority to escalate the issue to the Bank of England.

These recent disruptions have thrust payment systems into the limelight, exposing the challenges faced by consumers unable to make purchases.

Sainsbury's grappled with online grocery delivery issues due to a software update, which also affected contactless payments in stores.

Similarly, Tesco had to cancel a "small number" of orders, while McDonald's experienced a "global technology system outage," impacting orders worldwide.

The consecutive nature of these outages has sparked speculation about potential connections, possibly through shared networks or payments infrastructure providers.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO of IT firm Evolve, underscored the vulnerability of even large corporations to IT troubles, estimating losses in the millions for affected retailers.

He said: “This highlights that digital disruption is a principal risk for many retailers. Ensuring contingency planning is in place is vital.”

Jamil Ahmed, an engineer at transaction firm Solace, highlighted the escalating risks posed by digital transactions.

He pointed out the evolving expectations of consumers, who now demand the same seamless digital experience from physical retailers as they do from online platforms.

This, Ahmed suggests, places the brick-and-mortar retail industry at a pivotal juncture, necessitating a strategic response to address disruptions and fortify digital resilience.

He added the potential for "disruptions and vulnerabilities" will grow as businesses rely more and more on digital transactions.

Ahmed said: “The brick and mortar retail industry is facing a crossroads. Customers, accustomed to the constant uptime and reliability of online shopping, are demanding the same flawless digital experience from physical retailers.”