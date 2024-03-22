Cypress Hill are finally set to make their ‘Simpsons’ orchestra mash-up joke a reality.

Nearly 30 years after ‘The Simpsons’ famously predicted it, the band is set to share a stage with the London Symphony Orchestra, performing hits from their revered ‘Black Sunday’ album and entire back catalogue.

The group – B-Real, 53, Sen Dog, 58, and Eric ‘Bobo’ Correa, 55, said in a statement on Friday (22.03.24) about the cartoon-inspired collaboration: “We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall. It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

The show will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 10 July 2024, with tickets on sale from 10am on Wednesday 27 March from AEGPresents.co.uk.

In its 1996 ‘Homerpalooza’ episode, ‘The Simpsons’ joked Cypress Hill had accidentally booked a gig with the London Symphony Orchestra while under the influence.

After years of fans hoping for such a collaboration to become reality, the group reached out to the LSO over social media.

The band will be joined onstage by the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra, with Troy Miller conducting unique orchestral arrangements of the band’s most iconic songs including ‘Insane in the Brain’ and ‘I Wanna Get High’.

Cypress Hill received critical acclaim last year performing three symphonic shows across the US, but this show marks the first time they will take to the stage with LSO, a partnership that has been nearly 30 years in the making.

Kathryn McDowell, the LSO’s managing director said: “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment!

“Many thanks to the creators of ‘The Simpsons’ for the idea and to AEG Artisitc and PolyArts for making it all happen.”

One of hip hop’s biggest ever acts, Cypress Hill soundtracked a generation and continue to inspire artists and audiences alike. They have sold over 20 million albums worldwide, with their ‘Black Sunday’ record regularly cited as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

It debuted at No1 on Billboard’s Top 200, garnered three Grammy Award nominations, and went triple platinum in the US upon release.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents said: “AEG Artistic is extremely thrilled to be working with Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra on such a unique and long-awaited concert. It’s been a long time since these two legendary acts paired up in Springfield, but we know that the real thing will be worth the wait.”

Fans can register now for the ‘Cypress Hill with London Symphony Orchestra’ presale which starts on Tuesday 26 March at 10am.