All on the Board has paid tribute to Catherine, Princess of Wales with a heartfelt poem.

The 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - has been absent from public duties since January and announced on Friday (22.03.24) evening that she is battling a form of the disease.

The social media phenomenon - which is headed up by tube workers Ian Redpath and Jeremy Chopra - has become known for posting topical poems on the whiteboard at North Greenwich station in London and following the news that Catherine is battling cancer, the writing duo have wished her a "full recovery" whilst reminding travellers that the disease does not discriminate.

In full, the poem reads: "Sending so much love to you Catherine, the Princess of Wales, during this incredibly tough time,

Not only do you have the support of the nation,

But also the rest of the world,

And we all wish you a full recovery;

Take all the time you need getting the treatment you need

And to focus on the things that will get you through this,

We should all understand

And respect the fact

That you need time, space and privacy;

You love and care so much for others,

So may you feel loved and cared for

With William by your side,

And may you gain strength

From your children, George, Charlotte and Louis, and your friends and family;

To anybody affected by cancer

Please never lose faith or hope,

You are not alone,

We need to care for one another

Because cancer doesn't care about you and me.

@allontheboard"

The Princess revealed her diagnosis in a televised address to the nation, where she assured viewers that she was "getting stronger every day" and is now focused on making a recovery.

She said: "She said: "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay. As I've said to them, I am well. I'm getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance to as the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.

"It means so much trust both. We hope that you will understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. And I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery."