James Middleton has shared a message of support to his sister Catherine, Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis announcement.

The 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - has been absent from public duties since January and announced on Friday (22.03.24) evening that she is battling a form of the disease.

Now, businessman James, 36, has acknowledged his sister publicly as he vowed that the whole family will face the ordeal together.

Alongside a throwback snap of the pair climbing a mountain as children, he said: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

During a televised address, Catherine explained that it had "taken time" for herself and her husband to explain the situation to their children but has tried to promise them that she is "going to be okay" as she reassured the public that she is "getting stronger" every day.

She said: "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay. As I've said to them, I am well. I'm getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance to as the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.

"It means so much trust both. We hope that you will understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. And I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

After the news broke, King Charles - who is currently undergoing treatment for an undiagnosed form of the disease himself - said he has "incredibly proud" of his daughter-in-law for sharing her diagnosis, whilst Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished her a "full and speedy recovery".