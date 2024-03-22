Justin Trudeau is wishing Catherine, Princess of Wales a "swift recovery" on behalf of all of Canada.

The 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - has been absent from public duties since January and announced on Friday (22.03.24) evening that she is battling a form of cancer.

Now, the Canadian Prime Minister, 52, has taken to social media to commend the princess for the way in which she "so courageously shared" the news.

He wrote on X: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.

"On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery."

Catherine first broke the news of her diagnosis during a televised address on Friday evening, where she explained that her cancer was discovered after she had undergone "major abdominal surgery" in January.

She said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I've had a fantastic medical team who've taken great care of me for which I'm so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation on cancer had been present.

"This of course, came as a huge shock. And Wiliam and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover for major surgery in order to start my treatment.

The Palace has said that they will not be announcing what kind of cancer the princess is suffering from and it is understood that both King Charles - who is also currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer - and Queen Camilla have been informed.

Catherine added that it had "taken time" for herself and her husband to explain the situation to their children but has tried to promise them that she is "going to be okay" as she reassured the public that she is "getting stronger" every day.