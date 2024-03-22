Catherine, Princess of Wales is said to have been trying to "protect" her children from learning all about her cancer diagnosis before it was announced to the world.

The 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - has been absent from public duties since January and announced on Friday (22.03.24) evening that she is battling a form of the disease.

It has now been claimed that the princess and her husband have been doing their utmost to stop their children from becoming "aware" of everything that is going on with her health.

A close friend of the couple told The Times: “Kate and William have been doing everything they can to protect the children so they are not aware of everything that’s gone on. The children at school talk, so that has been their primary concern.

"William has been so supportive."

During her initial televised address during which she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world, the princess - who is undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy treatment - noted that it had "taken time" for herself and her William,41, to explain the situation to their children but has tried to promise them that she is "going to be okay" as she reassured the public that she is "getting stronger" every day.

She said: "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay. As I've said to them, I am well. I'm getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance to as the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.

"It means so much trust both. We hope that you will understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. And I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery."