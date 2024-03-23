Catherine Zeta-Jones has praised Catherine, Princess of Wales for her "unwavering strength" amid her cancer diagnosis.

The 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - has been absent from public duties since January and announced on Friday (22.03.24) evening that she is battling a form of the disease.

Welsh-born actress Catherine,54, - who is known for her Oscar-winning role in 'Chicago' amongst a host of other Hollywood films - made her own social media post to tell the princess that she will be "in [her] thoughts" and reminded her she has the support of everyone in Wales as well as around the globe.

She wrote on Instagram: "Your strength and grace is unwavering, you are in my thoughts. Wales and the world is with you."

Catherine announced her diagnosis in a televised address on Friday evening.

She said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I've had a fantastic medical team who've taken great care of me for which I'm so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation on cancer had been present.

"This of course, came as a huge shock. And Wiliam and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover for major surgery in order to start my treatment."

The Palace has said that they will not be announcing what kind of cancer the princess is suffering from and King Charles - who is also currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer - and Queen Camilla have been informed.

The monarch noted that he was incredibly "proud" of his daughter-in-law for opening up about her shock diagnosis, whilst tributes also poured in from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer and others around the world.