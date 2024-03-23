Season four of 'Diablo IV' has been delayed by a month.

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed a new release date of May 14, 2024, having originally been due to land on April 16, 2024.

During their latest 'Campfire Chat', Diablo Community Lead Adam Fletcher explained that the Public Test Realm (PTR) won't begin until April 2, and they want to be able to get player feedback before making the season live.

Fletcher explained :“We're pushing it back a few weeks to ensure that we get all of the feedback from this PTR and we apply it to Season 4 to make sure that all of these new system changes are right and work for the community based off of everyone’s feedback."

Furthermore, PTR will only be for PC Battle.

Meanwhile, the dungeon game is heading to the Xbox Game Pass on March 28.