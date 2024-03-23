Olivia Munn has praised Catherine, Princess of Wales' “grace and determination” amid her cancer treatment.

Catherine, 42, revealed in a video statement that she has been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January and Olivia, 43, who recently revealed her own breast cancer diagnosis, took to Instagram to praise the royal for inspiring others.

She wrote: "Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best."

Duchess Catherine - who is married to Prince William and has children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - has been absent from public duties since January and announced her diagnosis during a televised address.

She said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I've had a fantastic medical team who've taken great care of me for which I'm so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation on cancer had been present.

"This of course, came as a huge shock. And Wiliam and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover for major surgery in order to start my treatment."