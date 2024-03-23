Kevin Bacon will attend this year’s prom at the school where 'Footloose' was filmed.

The 1984 movie was filmed at a high school in Payson, Utah and the 65-year-old actor revealed that he will attend prom this year as the school will be relocating at the end of the current academic year.

After the students launched a campaign to get him to attend, Kevin told them: "I have been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back. I’ve been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this, with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations.”

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me, not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It’s really inspirational, so thank you. Thank you. And I’m gonna come. I gotta come. Let’s dance!”

Kevin made his announcement on the 'Today' show.

Kevin previously spoke about what the movie meant to him, telling the 'Today' show: "I love it. I think it's great. It's like all of those things that you think 'Oh, my gosh, is it ever going to go away?' At a certain point, you have to embrace the beast.

"It was a great gift to be part of the movie. I certainly took it very seriously when I was doing it and I love that people will still come up and say that they just showed it to their kids."

And, Kevin credits the movie's popularity to the musical adaptation, which premiered in 1998.

He said: "After the Broadway show (ended) its run, it then becomes available to be done in every single high school. And there's not that many plays, certainly musicals, where you can have a musical and a bunch of high school kids in it."

Meanwhile, Lori Singer recently revealed she and Kevin have "joked" about an idea for a sequel to 'Footloose'.

The 66-year-old actress has revealed her plot for a follow-up movie, that would see Ren McCormack (Kevin), a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town, reunited with his childhood crush Ariel Moore (Lori).

She told PEOPLE: "I don't know if Kevin even remembers this, but I actually had sort of an idea where Ariel grows up and goes to New York where she wanted to be, and Kevin stays there.

“Kevin stays in the town, and he becomes a bigger deal in the town. That's where he becomes the town lawyer or whatever.”

She recalled how the pair would be reunited in their hometown, Bomont, after her father becomes seriously unwell.

Lori continued: “She comes back because her father's sick.

“I mean, I just played with that idea years ago and we were talking about it and joking.

“But that was just something for us to meet on and talk about and laugh about."