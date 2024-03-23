'Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection' has received its first major PC update.

The title - which is a re-release of the beloved 2004 and 2005 shooters - was immediately met with fierce criticism after gamers discovered the multiplayer servers were underequipped, half of the campaign cutscenes were missing and vehicle customisation controls were omitted.

Now, Aspyr, the developer behind the 'Classic Collection', has released its first patch for the PC version of Steam, with the update set to hit Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch later.

A post on the Aspyr website read: "Update I is available now for 'Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection' on Steam.

"We are in the submission and certification process for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, and will release Update I on those platforms as soon as that process completes.

"We’re continuing to make server-side adjustments to improve the online multiplayer experience, as well as planning for Update II.

"Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via our Support Form."

When the title was released on 14 March 2024, players were disappointed to find that they could not get into the multiplayer due to their only being three servers readily available.

According to Steam, of the roughly 10,000 users who loaded up the game on launch, only around 200 were able to access the multiplayer servers once it was discovered only three servers were available.

After fans voiced their anger over the situation, Aspyr addressed the issues and revealed the title had "experienced critical errors".

An update to their website reads: "At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser.

"Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages."