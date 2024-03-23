Don Lemon went on antidepressants after he was dumped from CNN.

The former news anchor, 58, was ditched from the network last summer and has also had his new show axed from Elon Musk’s X, and has now opened up about how he was put on the pills under medical supervision in the wake of his first sacking.

He told actress Tamron Hall, 53, in an interview on her show: “I have suffered from depression. I take an antidepressant now.

“It helped me get through the summer after… being fired. I do talk therapy now, but my doctor has also done guided therapy with me on drugs.”

Don last week announced Tesla billionaire Elon, 52, abruptly ditched his new show on X after he interviewed the tech mogul as his first guest, with the entrepreneur reportedly upset about how it went.

He announced on X: “(Elon) informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him.”

Don also told Tamron about a report he was dumped from X after he issued a list of demands to Elon, saying it was “an obvious distraction” and “not true”.

A document obtained by The New York Post showed Don asked for an $8 million salary, a Cybertruck and equity and veto power over the sites’ news policies, among other requests – but his agent and a spokesperson strongly denied the demands were true.

Tamron described it all as part of a business move during her chat with Don, and joked she would’ve asked for “a fleet of Teslas” if she had been negotiating with the billionaire.

She added: “Closed mouths don’t get fed.”

Don replied: “But here’s the thing, you’re right. When people negotiate all the time — and maybe they’re not used to talent negotiations.

“I’m not saying that any of that’s true. But people ask for a lot of things. That doesn’t mean you’re going to get it. If you don’t ask, you’re not going to get it.”