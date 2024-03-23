Donnie Wahlberg still sends his wife Jenny McCarthy flowers every week.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ actor, 54, who is gearing up to celebrate his and 51-year-old actress Jenny’s 10thwedding anniversary later this year, gives her the gift every Monday, which leaves her feeling like a “queen”.

‘The Masked Singer’ Jenny told People: “Every week (he sends me flowers.) He’s never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen.

“He’s my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He’s the love of my life.”

Jenny also said she loves how Donnie is so generous with their blended family.

She added: “He loves my son Evan. He loves his kids. I love his kids. They’re like my own.”

Jenny has son Evan Asher, 21, with her actor ex-husband John Asher, 53, while Donnie had sons Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 22, with his 53-year-old former wife Kim Fey.

The actress added her and Donnie’s domestic “bliss” took time to create, saying: “I think we both paid our dues in this lifetime, and we’re enjoying the benefits of everything we’ve learned along the way.

“We’ve both gone through our trials and tribulations, and we’ve learned from those so that we can be happy in our bliss.”

She went on about how they make sure to spend time together amid their hectic work schedules: “I start taping ‘Masked Singer’ in LA again soon. And he is doing ‘Blue Bloods’ and is also starting his summer tour with the New Kids on the Block in June, but we always make time for each other no matter what, even if it’s just flying in to see each other for a day.”

Jenny and Donnie first met in 2012 when they appeared on the same episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and started dating in 2013.

A year later they announced their engagement and married four months later in Illinois.

Jenny recently said on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ they were intending to renew their vows again – which is an annual custom for the couple.

She added: “Life gets so busy, and we just want to remind each other of the vows and the path and the love we share.”