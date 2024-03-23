Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer battle announcement was reportedly not a response to conspiracy theory trolls.

The royal mum-of-three, 42, was hit with a wave of speculation online about her health and whereabouts after she stayed out of the public gaze following her abdominal surgery in January, before she unexpectedly released a video to the public on Friday (22.03.24) evening stating she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was detected in her body in the wake of the operation.

People has now reported sources have said “the online rumours did not spark the royal’s decision to speak out about her cancer treatment”, with insiders also insisting it was her “personal choice”.

The outlet added: “Sources point out that it was Princess Catherine’s personal choice in deciding when she would publicly share the information, at a time that was right for her, Prince William and their three children.

“Those close to the family say that every decision they’ve made is to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during this difficult time.”

People added Catherine and William “may have chosen Friday to publicly release her health news as it was the first day of her kids’ school break for the Easter holiday”.

The couple’s children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis – do not head back to the classroom until mid-April, with People adding “the family will have the next few weeks together to privately cope”.

Catherine said in her health update on Friday: “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

“As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.”