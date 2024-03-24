Prince Harry will reportedly be “devastated” to learn his sister-in-law is in the midst of a cancer fight.

The 39-year-old and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 42, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and are not in regular contact with the royal family, are understood to have only heard about Catherine's health issues when she made a video statement to the world on Friday (22.03.24) about her health fight and are said to have reached out “privately” to the princess before releasing a public message of support for the mum-of-three.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, 74, has now told MailOnline he believes Harry will be “devastated” Catherine – who he always called ‘Cath’ and once declared she was like “the sister I never had” – is suffering health woes.

He added: “Whether he comes to the UK to visit Catherine, time will tell.”

But royal biographer and historian Hugo Vickers, 72, said he believed Harry and Meghan should stay in the US instead of visiting Catherine.

He added: “People ask if Prince Harry is going to come back and help them out, but I think that would be very counterproductive.”

Harry travelled to Britain just after his dad King Charles, 75, announced in January he was battling cancer.

He is not due back for official reasons in Britain until May when he is set to attend a service celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, and it is likely he may see Catherine at that point.

But Harry is not believed to have seen his brother Prince William, 41, since the pair appeared together at King Charles’ coronation in May 2023 – four months after he released his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ in which he claimed he and William had a physical fight over remarks the older royal brother allegedly made about Meghan.

Harry and Meghan said in their message to Catherine: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Hugo Vickers added the message was “lovely”, but when asked if Catherine’s cancer fight could lead to him and William patching up their broken relationship, he added: “Let’s hope so” – before admitting: “I don’t think that’s on the cards at the moment to be honest.”

He added: “There’s an awful lot of things that have to happen before that is a possibility. I think that would just be a nasty distraction I think.”