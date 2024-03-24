Tiffany Haddish has been sober for 72 days, following her DUI arrest.

The 44-year-old comedian - who pled no contest to a reduced charge following her November arrest - revealed she has quit alcohol and drugs after being sentenced to a year of probation, 40 hours of community service and had to pay fines and fees.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet', she said: "I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in like 72 days. It's not hard. It's not that hard.

"I consider myself being obedient to the law. It was court-mandated. You know, two years I've been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in LA triggered Georgia, and they're like, 'OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.' And I'm like, 'Cool.'

"And so I'm doing them, and there's no problem. Like, I've been passing every single one because I haven't been participating. I wasn't participating much in the first place, because I was only smoking weed on my period, because it was so painful.

"In these 70 days, waking up and not having all my joints on fire, my body feeling like it's burning, the aching, the brain fog, all those bad feelings, not feeling that, I feel like it's 1998 again. I feel like I'm a teenager again. Now I'm only having the pain when my cycle comes on. To not feel [like] a snail all day... is amazing. Why inflict that on myself?"

Tiffany claims she had been smoking weed to help with her endometriosis and painful periods so she has now turned to other methods since getting sober.

She said: "I was doing the topical creams and the suppositories, and trying to figure out how to eliminate the pain. So then, when that was all taken away from me, then I'm like, 'OK, let me try this whole vegan [thing]' I feel like my jawline is impeccable right now. And I feel like I have the biting power of a pitbull. Like, my jaw is so strong. I have all this energy, but when I'm tired now, there's no like pushing through it because the pain is so intense and stuff like there's no pushing through it."

However, Tiffany isn't ruling out ever drinking again.

She said: "I'm definitely not going to be drinking any time soon. I've got a few reasons why I might have a drink. I win an Oscar, gonna have gonna have a shot of vodka for that. If one of my family members die, I'm going to have a shot of vodka for that. Not a whole bunch, just a shot. If I get engaged to be married, I'm going to get drunk one night just so he could see my full crazy. But that'll be it."