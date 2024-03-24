Prince William fully supported his wife's wishes to go public with her cancer diagnosis.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, announced last week that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and Catherine's husband William, 41, is "proud of her courage and strength".

A source told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It was her decision, it wasn't begrudged and he fully supported it."

And, an insider told The Telegraph newspaper: "[William] is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week, but since her surgery in January."

Meanwhile, the couple - who have children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together - are "enormously touched" by the outpouring of love and support from the public following her diagnosis.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

William's father King Charles has also been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February.

Charles was first treated for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital where his daughter-in-law had abdominal surgery and they spent time together during their respective stays.