Mark Wahlberg's family have been able to "thrive" in Nevada.

The 52-year-old actor and his wife Rhea Durham relocated from Los Angeles to Nevada in 2022, and Mark feels his family have already felt their benefit of their move.

Mark - who has Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14, with Rhea - told PEOPLE: "It’s a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing."

Mark and Rhea still love spending time together. But they have different TV-watching habits.

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Rhea since 2009 - said: "If my wife wants to pick a show, then it's usually something in the vein of some sort of 'Housewives' or '90 Day Fiance' or something of that nature."

By contrast, Mark's TV-watching habits are more "sports-oriented".

The actor - who is well-known for his health-conscious lifestyle - admits that he "never makes it to the end" because he falls asleep so early.

Meanwhile, Mark previously revealed that he wants to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls - but he needs his wife's permission.

The outdoor adventurer makes a cameo appearance in 'Arthur the King' - Mark's action-adventure film - and the actor is now keen to test himself in the wild alongside Bear.

Asked if he'd ever be interested in going on a survivalist adventure with Bear, Mark told 'Entertainment Tonight': "If I get permission from my wife, yes."

Rhea is reluctant for Mark to embark on any "extreme" adventures.

The movie star said: "She doesn't think I need to be doing things that are too extreme.

"I mean, I'm not doing any Tom Cruise-type of stuff. But I do enough where it's like, 'Yeah, you don't want to put yourself in harm's way.'"

