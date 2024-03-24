Maya Jama has agreed a money-spinning endorsement deal to become the face of Beauty Works.

The 29-year-old star already has contracts with the likes of Rimmel and Dolce and Gabbana, and Maya has now signed a "six-figure deal" with the hair extension brand.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Everything Maya touches turns to gold and companies are fighting to work with her. She has signed a six-figure deal with Beauty Works to be the face of their hair extensions for the rest of this year.

"It’s a clever move for Maya. She is very selective about who she works for and they have to make sense for her brand.

"She has her beauty deal with Rimmel and her fashion endorsement with Dolce and Gabbana, which have both banked her huge sums.

"The campaign with Beauty Works is going to be announced soon and they think having Maya on board will help the sales of their hair extensions rocket."

Meanwhile, Maya previously suggested that she's been forced to overcome the odds in order to achieve success.

The TV star has always been very driven and career-minded - even during her teenage years.

Maya - who was was born and raised in Bristol, south-west England - told the Guardian newspaper: "When I was a teenager, I was so tunnel-vision focused.

"My upbringing was not very … I think, statistically, the things that happened to me, or the situation I was born into, I shouldn’t have been where I am now. But I think it made me more determined to prove everybody else wrong."

Maya - who rekindled her romance with Stormzy in 2023 - insists she's earned every bit of her success.

She said: "I’ve felt like maybe some people didn’t take me seriously, or people downplay my success because of relationships or because of how I look - but I know how much I’ve worked."