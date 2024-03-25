Frankie Muniz would "never" let his child have a showbiz career.

The 38-year-old former child star - who is best known for having played the title character in the hit Fox sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle' - insists his experience of the industry was "100 per cent positive", but he knows it's not the case for everyone, and he wouldn't want his three-year-old son Mauz to go through the "ton of rejection".

He told PEDESTRIAN.TV: "I would never let my kid go into the business.

"And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 per cent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences.

"And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection."

Frankie - who has his little boy with his wife Paige Price - is currently taking part in ‘I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia' and he is primarily a NASCAR driver these days, but he does the odd acting gig.

Becoming a dad to Mauz "changed [his] life forever".

Revealing his son's name to the public in 2021, Frankie wrote on Instagram: "World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM.

"That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000 per cent obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. (sic)"