China is to ban the use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers.

A new report by the Financial Times claims the country in East Asia's new guidelines block US chips from being used in government computers and servers.

Furthermore, it's banning Microsoft Windows and database products by foreign entities.

Government agencies have been told to use "safe and reliable" chips made in China, including those by Huawei and Phytium, which are banned in the US.

The ban comes after President Joe Biden's administration introduced the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, to boost the production of semiconductors in the US.