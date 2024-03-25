Patsy Kensit thought body-shaming would have become a thing of the past by now.

The 56-year-old star - who was famously married to Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher in the late 1990s - admitted that she has never been thought to have been the "right size" and even after losing weight in recent times, has had to deal with trolling.

She told The Sun newspaper's Fabulous magazine: "I had hoped that all the mudslinging and body shaming had gone away – I thought we were living in a time when people didn’t do that any more, so to be called ‘anorexic’ left me feeling a bit burned.

"It became almost like a national sport trying to get me pictured with a cake in my hand and it was soul-destroying."

"For close to 30 years now, I’ve never been the ‘right’ size. I was too skinny, then I was too fat and nicknamed ‘Fatsy Patsy' Now, apparently, I’m too skinny again. Whatever I’ve looked like, it’s never been good enough."

The former Eighth Wonder singer struggled to leave the house at one point and has "wasted" time in therapy over her body image issues, although she still refuses to let anyone see her naked.

She said: "It’s affected my mental health to the point where I’ve had serious issues with agoraphobia. “I’ve wasted a lot of therapy on body image… It’s not nice to be pulled apart.

“Over the years, I got a real bashing – if someone told me they’d seen a picture of me somewhere, I’d immediately ask them if I looked fat.

“I’ve got areas of my body I don’t like. I’d never lie on a beach unless I was covered head to toe. I just wouldn’t want that exposure.

“I undress in the dark, too. Not even the cat, who is my pride and joy and the one dearest to my heart, has seen me naked with the lights on."