Jennifer Lopez has learned to "prioritise" self-care.

The 54-year-old pop superstar has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood for decades but had to realise that it was fine for her to take time out for herself and curated some of her favourite brands to shop from for the benefit of her female fans.

Speaking during an Amazon Live session, she explained: "One of the things that I've learned is that we have to make it OK to take some time and prioritise ourselves with a little self-care every once in a while. In honor of that, I have included a selection of great women-owned brands for you to shop."

Amongst her top products for self-care is the Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks for "the ultimate hydration and rejuvenation" as well as the Glimmer Goddess Organic Whipped Body Butter to keep her skin feeling smooth and soft.

She also picked out the Celestial Silk Amethyst Face Roller, which helps her enjoy a "spa-like experience" in the comfort of her own home and the Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask, which enables her to enjoy a "restful" night.

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker previously revealed that her everyday skincare routine is in fact "very simple".

She told Vogue.com’s series Vogue Beauty Secrets: “I’ve always had a very simple skin-care routine, and JLo Beauty was very much about that.

"The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference.

“Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you’re unhappy, if your skin’s not healthy…you can’t cover it up. Remember: I am magnificent, and my life is full of joy, laughter, adventure, and love. Success and prosperity too"