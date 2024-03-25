Elle Macpherson thinks that the models of the fashion world are"very different" these days.

The 59-year-old star was one of the biggest names to emerge in the modelling industry in the 1990s alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista and explained that these days, women on the catwalk have been "more relatable" than ever before.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "You had the girls who were runway models [or] who were cover girls . . . beauty girls . . . fashion girls. And suddenly . . . the same girl was being booked on a very different job. "It was very different from the way it is today. Back in the ’80s and ’90s, the more you were pedestalled, iconic, mysterious, unattainable, untouchable, larger-than-life . . . the more successful you were. And today I think the more approachable, the more relatable, the more connected you are to your community, the more successful you are."

The businesswoman also recalled that during her heyday she wanted to look like everyone else but was able to build her career on the basis of being "very different" to others in her field.

She said: "I always wanted to wear those kinds of bras but I’m a six foot [182.5cm], Amazonian, athletic Australian with a 36C bust and I couldn’t find anything that fit me. You’ve got to remember the average size of a model was probably five nine and most of them were probably a 32-34B bust. I built a career because I was very different. I leaned into that. But it was hard in the beginning because I wanted to look like everybody else. Like a schoolgirl, right? I wanted to be like all the other girls, and I just wasn’t.”"