Anne Hathaway gave up drinking as she knew “deep down” it wasn’t doing her any good.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress, 41, has previously said her decision to ditch booze came when she became a mum-of-two and she wanted to be fully present for her kids.

She has now told Variety about her reasons for going teetotal: “I knew deep down it wasn’t for me.

“It just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none.

“If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it.”

She added about how booze used to affect her mood: “My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow.

“The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks – but without the hangover.”

Anne’s oldest son Johnathan turned eight on Sunday (24.03.24) and her youngest boy Jack is three.

The actress had both boys with husband Adam Schulman, 42, and also told Variety how she had cut other unhealthy behaviour from her life including scrolling on social media.

She said: “I make a lot of my lifestyle choices in service of supporting mental health.

“I stopped participating in things that I know to be draining or can cause spirals. I actually don’t have a relationship with myself online.”

Turning to how she had a horrendous panic attack in her 20s, Anne said she has now learned to be kinder to herself especially when she’s stricken with stress.

She added: “I had a horrible anxiety attack and I was by myself and didn’t know what was happening.

“I certainly couldn’t tell anybody, and it was compounded by thinking I was keeping set waiting.

“Now I feel much safer going to someone in charge, pulling them to the side, and explaining, ‘I’m going through this right now.’

“Most people will sit there with you for the 10 minutes it takes for you to come back down.”