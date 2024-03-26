Scarlett Johansson is said to be in talks to star in the follow-up to the ‘Jurassic World’ movie series.

The 39-year-old ‘Avengers’ actress, has reportedly been in talks to join the next film in the long-running series, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal Pictures and Scarlett have both declined to comment on the report.

English filmmaker Gareth Edwards, 48, is set to direct the next ‘Jurassic World’ movie, slated for a 2 July, 2025, release.

He’s famed for making 2014’s ‘Godzilla’, as well as ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ two years later and ‘The Creator’ in 2023.

The new ‘Jurassic’ movie will be written by David Koepp, 60, who wrote the screenplay for the original ‘Jurassic Park’ released by Steven Spielberg, 77, in 1993, which was based on 66-year-old Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name.

Chris Pratt, 44, and Bryce Dallas Howard, 43, were among the cast of the trilogy of ‘Jurassic World’ films that started in 2015.

Gareth’s installment is said to have a new plotline to move the franchise on.

Original stars Laura Dern, 57, Sam Neill, 76, and Jeff Goldblum, 71, reprised their roles from the original ‘Jurassic’ blockbuster in 2022’s ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, which concluded the recent trilogy.

Scarlett – who has two Oscar nominations – last year told Variety last year about her run as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the Marvel Studios franchise and how she felt “bittersweet” saying farewell to the role.

She said when asked about it ending: “I am sad, of course. I absolutely loved every filming experience I had, working 10 years with Marvel and with that amazing cast, and I love the character Natasha.

“I have a lot of empathy for her, and it was amazing to build that character over such a long period of time.”