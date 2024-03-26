Anne Hathaway has praised Christopher Nolan for saving her career after she became “toxic”.

The actress, 41, faced fierce criticism and trolling over her acting and wholesome “all American girl” persona in the lead up to and the aftermath of her winning the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in ‘Les Misérables’.

She has now told Vanity Fair she remembered googling herself after winning her Academy Award win in 2013, to see one of the top search results was an article titled: ‘Why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?’

Anne added about how she feels director Christopher saved her by giving her a role soon after in his 2014 ‘Interstellar’ film: “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.

“I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

Anne was given the part of NASA scientist Dr Amelia Brand in 53-year-old ‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher’s space travel epic ‘Interstellar’, after working with him before by playing Selina Kyle in his ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ from 2012.

She added to Vanity Fair about how she suspected he supported her behind the scenes: “I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect.

“And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

She added about the trolling and criticism she has faced: “Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through.

“The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ‘If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’

“But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil.

“You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you.

“So you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?”