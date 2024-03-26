Dan Stevens had a "ton of fun" filming 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'.

The 41-year-old actor was excited when his 'The Guest' director Adam Wingard called him to discuss the prospect of playing Trapper in the blockbuster opposite his "old buddy" Rebecca Hall, and he had a great time making the film.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Monday (25.03.24), he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's an incredible call to get at the best of times, but to get it from an old friend, Adam Wingard, who directed the last installment of these, to join Rebecca Hall, who is one of my oldest buddies, Brian Tyree Henry, who I adore - and they wrote me an incredible character.

"So, you know, it was just a ton of fun."

The British star is also awaiting the release of horror thriller 'Abigail' and he reflected on the brotherly bond he forged with his co-star, the late Angus Cloud.

Speaking of Angus - who died aged 25 from an accidental overdose last July - Dan said: "He was such a sweetheart, man. I've never met anyone like him and, you know, he was like all of our little brother on set.

"It was obviously heartbreaking to lose him. I really hope that people enjoy his performance. I thought he was absolutely terrific in the movie and it was a joy getting to work with him."

Dan shot to fame playing Matthew Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' and though he left the show after season three, he's "excited" about the possibility of a third spin-off movie being in the works.

He said: "Like with any show where you're in people's living rooms on a Sunday evening, you know, people take a special kind of ownership of that.

"They become a part of your family in a way. You sit down, you watch it with your mom, your grandma. So many people I know have seen that show, and it's really brought families together.

"We laugh, we cry, but, you know, it's one of those shows where it means a lot to a lot of people.

"So I'm excited for another movie."