Holly Madison remembers seeing "makeshift lube" everywhere in the Playboy Mansion.

The 44-year-old star was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends for 15 years at the famed home owned by the late magazine owner and recalled seeing everyday cosmetics scattered around the luxurious property being used for more intimate reasons.

She told People: "They would have these trays everywhere, like in every bathroom, out on the tennis courts, by the pool, and it would be a tray with Kleenex, Pepto Bismol, Vaseline, baby oil, sunscreen — any kind of makeshift lube. It was weird. I was talking about it on the podcast, I'm like, 'What is the Pepto Bismol for? Is that hangovers?"

The 'Lethally Blonde' host - who now has daughter Rainbow, 11, and seven-year-old son Forest with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella - also explained that despite some of her "negative" experiences in the infamous mansion, she actually enjoyed posing for the magazine because it was a career goal for her and the setbacks have always been related to the "relationship dynamics" with Hefner.

She added: "My experience that played with the negative parts of it are more related to the relationship and the relationship dynamics, both with Hef and some of the other girls I 100 percent enjoyed posing for the magazine. I was always a fan of the pictorials. I always wanted to be in Playboy. And I even worked at the studio producing the playmate pictorials for a couple of years, and that was a super fun experience. So, it's very multifaceted for me."

Holly was recently asked if it was true that the bathroom pipes had to be replaced from the amount of girls vomiting during their time in the mansion as they suffered from bulimia and she admitted it was "sad" to see so many women suffering at the time.

She said: "On my podcast, ['Girls Next Level with Bridget Marquardt'], we've talked to staff and other people who were there at the time that this allegedly happened, and I guess it was a thing. There were people who struggled with really bad eating disorders while I was there, and it was always a sad thing to see."