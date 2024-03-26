Apple is rumoured to be working on an AI App Store.

Ben Reitzes, head of technology research at Melius Research, has claimed in an interview with news outlet CNBC that the tech giant is “talking to Google, but they’re talking about Google being one of the many models you have access to, so that this new kind of App Store can take advantage of AI.”

He further claimed that “in June we should start to see them lay the groundwork for this new App Store, for how it’s going to work with AI, for how you can buy AI apps through the App Store.”

WWDC takes place that month and it's anticipated that's when Apple will reveal details about iOS 18.

Apple already has the AI chatbot ChatGPT on its current App Store.

The rumour comes after it was just reported that Apple is in talks to bring Google's chatbot, Gemini, to the iPhone.