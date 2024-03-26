Social media will be banned for children under 14 in Florida.

The US state is cracking down on youngsters using the likes of TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, by making it illegal for those under 14 to have a social media account on the apps.

What's more, those aged 15 and under must get their parents' permission to open an account.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the House Bill 3 (HB 3) on Monday (25.03.24), and said: "Social media harms children in a variety of ways.

"HB 3 gives parents a greater ability to protect their children."

The new law will come into effect form January 1, 2025.

The responsibility will be in the social media platforms' hands, as if they fail to comply with HB 3's social media age restrictions, the firms could face a fine of $50,000 per violation, and could be sued $10,000 in damages for their children.

Earlier this year, the state's lawmakers passed a bill that would ban those aged 16 and under from using social media altogether.

The Florida House of Representatives approved the ban, aimed at safeguarding youngsters from harm, after a vote of 106 to 13.

Accounts for those under 17 would have to be deactivated and proof of age will be required via a third-party verification tool.

Meta fears the ban would mean young people are at a "disadvantage".

HB 3 goes further.