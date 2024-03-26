Millie Bobby Brown studied YouTube make-up tutorials

Published
2024/03/26 11:15 (GMT)
Updated
2024/03/26 12:23 (GMT)

Millie Bobby Brown taught herself make-up techniques via YouTube videos.

The 'Stranger Things' actress spent "hours" watching how people applied their cosmetics and she's now very confident in doing her face herself.

She told Vogue.com: “I learned to do my own make-up going on YouTube and searching out makeup tutorials. I was, like, 12, and I just watched people do their make-up for hours.

“When I would watch my grandma do her makeup in the morning, I loved the smell of her lipstick. 80 years into her life, she knew how she liked to do her make-up. I love that.”

The 20-year-old star is also happy to touch up her fiance Jake Bongiovi's skin too.

She admitted: “Jake loves it when I put concealer on him."

Millie has her own Florence by Mills range and she treats her co-stars to the products.

She said: “I brought in Florence products to set on 'Damsel'. I definitely put eye gels on Nick Robinson, and I think he liked it.”

The 'Enola Holmes' star is a big fan of blush now but used to "hate" the product.

She said: “I hated blush. When I was young I was like, I want to look older! Put bronzer on me. But now, I love blush again! Woo hoo!”

Millie is "sad" about her lack of natural brows.

She quipped: “My mom gave me a good spirit and a good attitude, but no eyebrows. I'm sad about that.”

But the actress has mastered a three-step routine for her brows, brushing them and filling them in with a pencil before adding a top coat of Charlotte Tilbury's clear gel. Millie then uses the make-up artist's shadow in a chocolate shade and her own Call Time eyeliner before opting for a budget-friendly swipe of L’Oréal’s Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Burgundy.

She said of the product: “I like the colour it brings out in my eyes.

I don’t like colouring my lashes; I don’t like other people colouring my lashes. But I actually love what [colours] do for my lashes.”

© BANG Media International

milliebobbybrown jakebongiovi

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended