Mel B's fiance visited her father's grave to "ask permission" to propose to her.

The Spice Girls singer got engaged to Rory McPhee in 2022 and she's revealed that before he got down on one knee, he wanted to stick with tradition so visited the cemetery where Martin Brown - who died of cancer in 2017 - has been laid to rest to "ask for [her] hand in marriage".

Speaking on 'Today with Hoda + Jenna', the 48-year-old star said: "He went to my dad’s grave, so he told me afterwards, and asked for my hand in marriage.

"I mean, not that my dad could say anything because he’s... But it was so lovely."

The 36-year-old hairstylist had been planning his proposal for some time as he hid the ring - which features a pear-shaped diamond and was designed by Rory himself - in his sock drawer for three months before popping the question.

Mel said: "I’m like, ‘What made you think I wouldn’t go in the sock drawer?’ He goes, ‘Well, you never go in my sock drawer.’ I’m like, ‘Well anything could have happened to it!’. It’s beautiful."

The proposal took place at Mel's favourite hotel, Cliveden House in Berkshire, South East England, but she was oblivious to what was going on at first.

She said: "I was like, ‘I’m not going anywhere unless we bring the dogs.’ So I’ve got my two Rottweilers, my little Cookie, and the whole room’s decked out with flowers.

"Me being me, I’m like, ‘Oh this is — God, they’ve really made an effort with this hotel room, haven’t they?’ And then it started to sink in. And then he just got down on one knee, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!' "

And despite Rory giving a touching speech, the 'I Want You Back' hitmaker "didn't really listen" to it.

She said: "He did a whole spiel to me about me being his best friend. I didn’t really listen to most of it because I was like, ‘He’s got down on one knee. Oh my God, oh my God! Where are the dogs, where are the dogs?’ And it was just beautiful."