Saweetie's hair "turned into goo" thanks to a botched dye job.

The 30-year-old singer's usual hairstylist was booked out but she was keen to change her look by dying her fringe blonde as a teenager, only for it to go badly wrong.

Asked her biggest style regret, she told W magazine: "Probably dyeing my bangs blonde. My advice to all the hair girls is: if your trusted hairstylist isn’t available, please wait for them...

"I went to a random hair salon and they put the blonde in for too long and I felt my scalp burning.

“My hair literally turned into goo. It was so traumatic."

The 'Best Friend' singer didn't have a lot of money growing up so had to "get creative" with her look, and changing her hair was a "major" part in expressing herself.

She said: "When I dress a certain way, sometimes people say that I’m cosplaying an aesthetic that was actually the way I grew up dressing—and it’s weird when people try to make it seem like they know more about you than you do.

"Because I didn’t have that many resources to buy whatever I wanted, I had to get creative with how [I styled my] clothing.

"Hair played a major part in my style because it added that extra touch. My hair was like my jewellery; I was constantly dyeing it different colours using Kool-Aid, and experimenting with fashion at a really young age because that’s how I expressed myself.

"If you grew up in the Bay Area, whether you’re a man or a woman, you know."

Saweetie hates seeing people get "dragged" when they try something very different with their look.

Discussing her fashion pet peeves, she said: "When someone tries something new and they get dragged for it.

"It’s just wild, something like fashion, which is a way for people to have fun, and suddenly they’re being dragged for their bravery.

"Like, let me see y’all dress up like this and see how y’all look, you know? And I’m not just talking about me. Everyone’s gonna have an opinion.

"But for me, creativity and fashion is like therapy. It’s fun, so I can only imagine how someone else feels when they’re taking a chance and then they’re being dragged online for it. I really hate that."