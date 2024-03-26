Bill Nighy thinks he could deliver a baby via caesarean section.

The 74-year-old actor stars as the pioneering surgeon Patrick Steptoe - who played a major part in the development of IVF for women struggling to conceive naturally - in the upcoming drama film 'Joy' and joked that after shooting the role, he could probably

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he told showbiz reporter Tyler West: "I've got a story called 'Joy' which is the story of IVF, 1968 to 1978 these two scientists and a surgeon, Patrick Steptoe - played by me - persevered over 10 years and they were vilified by everybody. The papers called them Dr Frankestein, their families stopped talking to them.

"And now it is estimated that there are 16 million women who had babies who would not have had babies had they not persevered. So it's a great story. And I can now, at a push, perform a caesarean . "There's not a lot to it, really! Couple of incisions, bit of a lift and then you're out of there. I don't know what all the fuss is about!"

Meanwhile, Bill Nighy is often described as one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood and is known for his suit-and-tie look but joked that the "irony" of him dressing in a slightly older fashion has worn off with age.

"It's pretty simple, I keep it simple. My trousers match my jacket. You see, the thing is, when I was younger there was irony invovled. I would go to old men's shops but as you get older the irony wears off. It was ironic when I was young to wear a tie but now I'm just an old bloke in a tie!"