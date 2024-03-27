Kelly Clarkson is reportedly happy and has no regrets about ending her marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

The singer, 41, filed for divorce from Brandon – with whom she has daughter River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven – in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and even though they finally settled their split in March 2022 after two years of court battles they have since been locked in more bitter legal disputes.

But a source told People about how ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ host is still managing to stay upbeat: “She is doing really well. She is happy that she left LA for New York.

“She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom.”

The insider added even though Kelly “loves working”, the children “are her world” and she’s a “very hands-on and fun” mum.

After Kelly and TV producer Brandon, 47, finalised their divorce in 2022, the singer was ordered to give her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, plus $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 a month in child maintenance.

Kelly sued Brandon last month, accusing him and his dad Narvel Balckstock’s management company Starstruck Entertainment of violating California labour laws, specifically the Talent Agencies Act, by acting as an “unlicensed talent agency” that booked business deals on her behalf as far back as 2007.

She admitted last year on DJ Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show she “did not handle (the divorce) well”.

Kelly added: “I don’t know how people get through anything like that because I’m not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not,” she said, admitting she tried to put on a happy face.”

She admitted to regularly “crying so hard” she “couldn’t even speak” amid the collapse of her marriage.

Kelly has also told how she stayed in her marriage longer than she should have as she didn’t want to feel like a failure.

She told the ‘We Can Do Hard Things’ podcast: “I’m like, ‘I can do this. I can handle so much. I can control my actions. I can control my reactions. I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.’

“And it becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way.”