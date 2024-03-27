'John Tucker Must Die' is officially getting a sequel almost 20 years later.

The cult classic teen comedy, which was released in 2006 and starred Jesse Metcalfe as the titular heartbreaker, is poised for a revival after the leading man admitted he had heard "there is a script".

Speaking with his fellow cast members during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago, he said: "I’ve been hearing rumblings about this script circulating Hollywood - apparently it’s amazing.”

Although Metcalfe insisted he hadn't been asked to reprise his role or even seen the script, he added: "I'd definitely love to be a part of it, and I can't wait to read it."

His co-star Arielle Kebbel went one further and confirmed she is heavily involved in the highly anticipated sequel.

She said: “The rumour is true . I started producing a few years ago. There is a script. We are very proud of it.

"It does involve all of the OG cast… That’s pretty much all I can say for now.”

Kebbel teased that the John Tucker "may or may not get a chance to change", while fellow cast mate Sophie Bush insisted she's "ready to go" and return as Beth McIntyre.

Metcalfe openly wondered if he'd have to wear a thong again, and Kebbel quipped: "We wanted to talk to you about that.

"We were thinking you’d actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It’d be a whole thing.”

He replied: "I'm here for it. I can't wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen."

The original 2006 movie saw jock hunk John Tucker in trouble after three girls - played by Bush, Kebbel and Ashanti - find out he has secretly been dating all three of them.

They put together a scheme to get new girl Kate (Brittany Snow) to seduce and eventually break his heart in a bid for revenge.