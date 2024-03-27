'The Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise is going to get a reboot.

Movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer has worked on all five of the Johnny Depp-starring films - based on the Walt Disney theme park ride of the same name - and now he's opened up about plans for number six revealing they are toying with the idea of a new film starring Margot Robbie but he thinks a reboot may happen first because it will be "easier to put together.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Bruckheimer was asked whether fans should expect a new 'Top Gun' movie before the next 'Pirates' installment and he explained: "It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know.

"Because with 'Top Gun' you have an actor [Tom Cruise] who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does 'Top Gun', I can't tell you.

"But we're gonna reboot 'Pirates', so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

Bruckheimer previously revealed movie bosses have two 'Pirates' ideas on the go, and he's hoping they will both get made eventually.

Speaking in 2022, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "We developed two of them - the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them."

When asked if the Margot Robbie project may end up being shelved, he added: "It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she [Robbie] was disappointed it didn’t go first - or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story."