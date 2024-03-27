Anne Hathaway created a "protective layer" between herself and her 'Mother's Instinct' character.

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside Jessica Chastain in the Benoit Delhomme-directed movie - which is based on the 2018 French film of the same name - and Anne has revealed that the movie's storyline led her to create a separation between her home life and her work life.

Anne, 41 - who plays a housewife whose life is destroyed by a tragic event - told Sky News: "It was one of those jobs you really, really didn't want to take home with you."

The Hollywood star actually insisted on being called by her character's name in a bid to create the separation.

She said: "I did call a meeting with Jessica, Benoit and a few of the key crew, and I just said, 'Listen, I'm going to have to insist on this one, that you call me my character's name'."

Anne also explained that the storyline actually exposes her "worst fear".

The actress recalled telling the cast and crew: "I sort of have to create a protective layer between me and her, because this is my worst fear. And I would really appreciate it if everybody could just get under me in the end, support me in this way."

Meanwhile, Anne recently praised Christopher Nolan for saving her career.

The acclaimed actress recalled being portrayed as "toxic" prior to starring in 'Interstellar' in 2014.

She told Vanity Fair: "A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.

“I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of."