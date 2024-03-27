Katie Price has warned young women to avoid filler and Botox and urged them to think twice about cosmetic surgery.

The 45-year-old former glamour model has undergone various proceeders over the years including multiple breast surgeries, facelifts and liposuction, but she's adamant she didn't have any work done on her face until she was in her 40s and she worries younger women may regret their treatments as they get older.

During an appearance on the 'How To Fail With Elizabeth Day' podcast, Katie said: "There's nothing worse than when these young girls now, and I will say it, in their early 20s, who are all getting fillers, all getting lips, all getting the boobs.

"I'm not a hypocrite, but I didn't start doing my face until I was in my 40s. Yes, I had a boob job, but I didn't even have fillers. I didn't have Botox till I was like 27/28."

She added that she "looked like a duck" when she first had fillers in her lips and added: "All the girls look the same now, and I think: 'What are they going to look like then when they're my age?'"

Katie said her various surgeries have put her children off ever going under the knife, and she wants to warn others not to take drastic operations lightly.

She went on to say: "People don't realise when you have surgery and stuff, you only see before and after, you don't see in between.

"When you've had it, the pain and the cleaning, the stitches out and the bed rests. So, I would love to educate people about it. It's damaging to your body."

During the interview, Katie also opened up about her financial troubles after recently being declared bankrupt for a second time, blaming the men in her life for her money troubles.

Katie - who has been married three times - said: "‘If men had not been in my life, I wouldn't be in the bankruptcy things that I've been in.

"I wouldn't be tormented in my brain or mentally abused like I have been. It's all to do with men ... I have therapy all because of men."