WhatsApp is set to get a new feature that allows you to press fast forward and rewind on videos sent in chat.

Not only that, but the Meta-owned messaging service will enable users to record videos while still in chat by continuously pressing down on the camera icon.

The new features will start rolling out in the coming weeks and will be automatic once the app is updated.

It has also fixed an issue where the Cancel button was hidden when forwarding media, among other bugs and fixes for WhatsApp for Mac 24.6.77.

Last year, WhatsApp enabled the ability to send pictures and videos in their original quality.