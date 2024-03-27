Elon Musk's xAI's chatbot Grok will be available to X's Premium subscribers "later this week".

After making the rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT available to X's Premium+ subscribers since its early beta stages, the billionaire businessman is making Grok more accessible by bringing it to Premium users.

Musk posted to X alongside a video explaining how to start a conversation with Grok: "Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+)."

It costs $8 a month or $84 a year to upgrade to a Premium account.

The move comes a week after the company open sourced Grok.

The Tesla boss stayed true to his word and made the weights and architecture of the AI chatbot public, though he warned that it's not "fine tuned" for applications such as dialogue.

An update on the company's website read: “We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314-billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1.

“This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue.

“We are releasing the weights and the architecture under the Apache 2.0 license.”

It essentially enables developers to modify the language model to build AI applications.