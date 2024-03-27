Tracee Ellis Ross has paid a glowing birthday tribute to Diana Ross.

The 51-year-old actress has taken to social media to heap praise on her mom, who turned 80 on Tuesday (26.03.24).

Alongside a series of throwback photos, the 'black-ish' star wrote on Instagram: "Fun fact about my life: I can ask Google for details about my life that I forget or am unaware of... I found this staggering …Did you know that from 1976 to 1985 (Rhonda was born ‘71, me ‘72, Chudney ‘75), my mama @dianaross put out an album a year, did multiple tours, produced and starred in a variety of TV specials, shot Mahogany and The Wiz, produced her legendary 1983 Central Park concert with an estimated 800,000 attendees (when the first night of the show got rained out, she chose to pay for and re-do it the next night), left Motown, purchased an entire floor of a prestigious Fifth Avenue building, bought an estate outside of New York, and an office building where she where she manufactured Diana Ross Pantyhose and other merchandise, and other huge personal life moments?

"This was at a time when women couldn’t apply for credit or serve on a jury, and didn’t have access to birth control but could get fired for being pregnant. (Mind blown) (sic)"

Tracee also hailed Diana for combining her career with performing "all the mom stuff".

The actress added: "Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar for style and glamour, we, her children, were always her priority. As I often say, “Diana Ross” the beloved global icon is legendary but she doesn’t hold a candle to my Mama. (sic)"