Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 to 14, 2024.

A special in-person event for developers and students will also take place at the famous Apple Park on the first day.

The event will "spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features."

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, commented: “We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24.

“WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

The in-person event will "provide developers the opportunity to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and take part in special activities. Space will be limited, and details on how to apply to attend can be found on the Apple Developer site and app."

The confirmation of the event comes following report suggesting the company is working on an AI App Store.

Ben Reitzes, head of technology research at Melius Research, claimed in an interview with news outlet CNBC that the tech giant is “talking to Google, but they’re talking about Google being one of the many models you have access to, so that this new kind of App Store can take advantage of AI.”

He further claimed that “in June we should start to see them lay the groundwork for this new App Store, for how it’s going to work with AI, for how you can buy AI apps through the App Store.”

Apple already has the AI chatbot ChatGPT on its current App Store.

The rumour came after it was just reported that Apple is in talks to bring Google's chatbot, Gemini, to the iPhone.