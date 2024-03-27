Paris Hilton fears her kids might become "addicted" to social media.

The 43-year-old star has revealed that she wants her two children to "grow up in a world that's kind".

The blonde beauty - who has son Phoenix, 14 months, and daughter London, four months, with her husband Carter Reum - said at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in Los Angeles: "I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving. That's something that's really important to me."

"And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that's really taken a lot from children."

Paris has a huge social media following, including more than 25 million followers on Instagram. However, she worries about its potentially damaging impact on young people.

She shared: "Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone's just so busy on their phones. So hopefully my kids won't be as addicted to social media as I am."

Paris' children were both born via a surrogate, and TV star previously admitted that it was a "difficult" decision to make.

Paris - who married Carter in 2021 - said on 'Paris In Love': "Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make.

"I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public.

"So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."